Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword in Florida

FLORIDA -- There were terrifying and surprising moments caught on camera in Florida when a man pulled out a sword during a fight.

The whole thing was over a wheelbarrow that was found in a pile of trash outside an empty home.

Todd Beavers says he spotted the cart while on a jog and grabbed it while out on a job back on July 15th.

But apparently a man armed with a sword wanted the cart too, and was willing to fight for it.

"When he pulled out the sword I thought, 'What am I doing?' I thought, 'Is he really going to do this?'" Beavers said. "I couldn't believe that he was going to really try to kill me for a cart."

Apparently, the two had exchanged words and Beavers said the man followed him for a bit before taking out the sword.

In the end, neither man ended up with the prized cart.

"I really was in shock the whole time. I was really shocked," Beavers said.

Instead, a woman came along and grabbed it.

"I said 'you know what?' You're on camera. You want to take the cart, do it right in front of the camera. And she did it," Beavers said.

"Yes. This is my wheelbarrow. I had it in the garage for a whole week. Yes. I have neighbors to verify that because I asked them if they want to buy some stuff also," said Alice Bolden, wheelbarrow owner.

Bolden says it was in a pile of items that were going to be sold at a garage sale.

The man swinging the sword is still being sought by police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafightcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man overcomes homelessness other issues, finds purpose in new pilot program
Several buses, large vehicles catch fire, cause shelter in place in Santa Rosa
Ghost Ship Trial: Deliberation restarts after jurors dismissed
Steyer defends presidential run, talks climate change in SF
Arrest of burglar leads to 3 more after police in Mountain View recognizes car
San Mateo High largest public school in country to go phone-free
Mick Jagger praises Buena Vista Cafe's iconic Irish Coffee
Show More
Police: SF condo attack suspect linked to other crimes
Source: Brown files new grievance over helmet
ABC7 Wrap-Up: Ghost Ship jurors replaced, BART stabbing, cop fired in chokehold death, Epstein's will
Garappolo shaky in 49ers' 24-15 win over Broncos
Legendary country music women to host CMA Awards
More TOP STORIES News