5 students hospitalized, dozens others sickened at Napa's Vintage High School

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- More than two dozen students were sickened Thursday at Vintage High School in Napa. It is still unknown what caused the students to become ill but school officials say the high school is safe.

Elyana Calderon is a senior at the school who spoke with one of the five students who were taken to the hospital.

"She said that a couple students had passed out and one was throwing up. Our teacher was telling us about how the air isn't toxic or dangerous," said Calderon.

The district says students were in first period choir class when they began feeling sick.

School employees and firefighters say that PG &E confirmed to them that no gas or carbon monoxide was found in later tests, meaning what caused those students to get sick is still unknown.

That is concerning to Elyana who had to leave her classroom through the theater to avoid the choir room.

"Some of my own friends, you know, are trying not to go to school tomorrow and a couple days next week and even my family says maybe I shouldn't go to school either," said Calderon.

The school district says that Napa fire and Napa police have both confirmed to them that the school is safe for staff and students.

"We didn't find anything. No readings on our monitors. PG &E found nothing either so we're still at a loss as to what caused this," said a Napa fire official.

"Today - it was just really alarming because we would think that there wasn't anything going on and we haven't seen anything suspicious or smelled or heard anything," said Calderon.

District representatives tell us that additional tests will be done early Friday morning before school and that extra staff will be on hand throughout the day.

The district sent us this information about the incident Thursday night:

From earlier today:

The Napa Fire Department and Police Department confirmed that the Vintage High School campus is safe for our staff and students.



PG &E also confirmed that no gas or carbon monoxide was found in the choir room. (or in any room in that building)



District and school leadership continue to focus on our number one priority, the health and safety of our staff and students.

New information:

While it is true that some students in the choir room reported feeling unwell earlier this morning, we are still reviewing what may have been the cause and will share as much information as we can as soon as we can.



It is our understanding that the handful of students who went to the hospital are now home.



We are thankful for our staff and our local emergency responders.

Background:

February 15, 2024: During First Period, some students began feeling ill during Choir class. Administrators and teachers acted immediately and removed all students from the Choir Room. Students who were feeling ill were provided care by our nursing staff and Emergency Medical Services. Emergency Medical Services contacted all parents of the students who fell ill.



Following our protocol, the fire department was called. Napa Fire Department recommended that the administration order a shelter in place while they evaluate the campus. After a thorough investigation, the Napa Fire Department and Police Department confirmed that the Vintage High School campus is safe for our staff and students. PG &E also confirmed that no gas or carbon monoxide was found in the choir room (or in any room in that building). While it is true that some students in the choir room reported feeling unwell earlier this morning, we are still reviewing what may have been the cause and will share as much information as we can as soon as we can.



A handful of students went to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, it is our understanding that they are now home. We are thankful for our staff and our local emergency responders. Their attention to our students, staff, and families needs is a true testament to the strength of our Vintage High Crusher community.



If any of our staff or students need additional support they are encouraged to visit our Wellness Center. We will continue to share as much information as often as possible.

