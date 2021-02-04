33-year-old bat charms social media with his "flying" videos

His name is Statler, and he is a fruit bat, turned internet superstar.
He enjoys warm hugs, warm sponge baths, fruit salad and "flying".
The only problem is he's an old dude... believed to be the oldest living fruit bat in captivity.
While he can't fly on his own, his caretakers make it happen.
And his fans around the globe are cheering him on.
The adorable Indian Flying Fox goes on simulated flights where he "steers" like he did in his younger and more sprightly years.
Statler is 33, that's ancient by bat standards.
He lives in the "geribatric" ward at Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas, a non profit that cares for bats who can't be released into the wild.
They say when they got him, he had trust issues and was stand-offish.
He only had one eye and they had to give him quite the manicure.
But now he's super spoiled, getting nice spa baths, sunbathing with a massage, and giving big, ol' bat hugs.
And his birthdays are epic, filled with fruit juice!
Statler also gets arthritis medication daily and all the fruit he can eat.
Statler turns 34 in April and of course they're planning a big party.
This is retirement at its finest.