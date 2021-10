SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority restarted light rail service today for the first time since the deadly mass shooting at its rail yard.VTA is operating limited light rail service with about one train at least every half hour on portions of the network.Sunday's restart coincided with a pre-season football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Niners at Levi's Stadium and we found many fans taking transit to see the game.The Authority is offering free rides on light rail through September 12 to welcome riders back.