Final day of business for 2 more SF Walgreens stores, another will close later this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday is the last day of business for two Walgreens stores in San Francisco.The store on Clement Street in the inner Richmond, and the store on Gough Street in Hayes Valley are closing for good starting Monday.Walgreens says prescriptions are being moved to other nearby locations.Rampant shoplifting in San Francisco has been cited for why the stores are closing.Earlier this year, ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez shot viral video of a shoplifter clearing out shelves at the Gough Street Walgreens.Another location on Cesar Chavez Street will close on Wednesday. Once that closes, that would be the fifth store to close this month.In a statement to ABC7 News, Alexandra Brown from Walgreens writes: