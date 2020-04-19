jobs

Walmart hiring 50,000 more employees during COVID-19 crisis

Walmart is looking to hire an additional 50,000 employees to help the company deal with increased demand.

If you want to apply, you can do so either by visiting their careers website or by texting 'jobs' to 240240.

Their newest hiring announcement comes not long after a previous surge of 150,000 new hires.

Walmart is the largest grocer in the United States and has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

With millions staying at home, sales of household staples are up significantly so the company decided to add more temporary and part-time workers to meet the demand.

The company says the new workers will be hired for a range of positions, such as cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers for its stores and clubs, fillers and pickers at distribution centers and fulfillment centers and drivers for its fleet.

The company said it had received more than 1 million applications since its previous announcement about hiring 150,000 workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time," it said in a statement on its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placepandemicwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19employmentcareersunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Companies hiring during pandemic: Walmart hiring 50K more workers
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Fremont businesses stepping up to fight COVID-19
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Surgery delays tough on patients, doctors in SF
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area's Three Twins Ice Cream closes amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News