Warriors fans gear up outside Chase Center ahead of Saturday tip-off in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors fans were gearing up outside the Chase Center Friday less than 24 hours away from the opening the playoffs in Sacramento against the Kings.

"Last year I went around Chase Center five times in hopes they could win their fifth championship for the Bay Area, and now I'm going to go around six times," said Sammy Gutierrez, wearing Warriors' gear head to toe as he made the superstitious laps.

Gutierrez will be joined by thousands of more fans Saturday night at Thrive City just outside the Chase Center where fans can watch the Warriors on a big screen.

"It's going to be a great match up with the Kings and a lot of local fans from both sides so it's going to be a lot of fun," said Steve Kitchen, who was checking out the Chase Center with his family from Fremont and friends from North Carolina.

"Asheboro, just a little bit north of where Steph went to college in Davidson, so we've been following Steph since his college days," said Charlie Lyons.

His 10-year-old son Edward is a big Steph Curry fan. "He can drop a three in anyone's face. It doesn't matter who it is," said Edward.

Two more young Warriors fans could be found just down the way, visiting from Los Angeles.

"What really excites me is going against the Kings and the Kings have been really good, so it's going to be a really exciting series," said Miguel Dunas, who was visiting with his brother and parents from Los Angeles.

Tara Campbell: "Do you get any grief for being Warriors fans in Los Angeles?"

Miguel Dunas: "No, because there's a lot of big San Francisco fans in Los Angeles so I don't get grief unless my friends say I'm a 'bandwagon', but I don't listen to them."

