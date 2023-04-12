NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs Kings schedule, everything to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA 2023 Playoffs are here and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings in the first round.
You can watch Game 1 and 4 of the NBA Playoffs between the Warriors and Kings on ABC7.
Warriors vs. Kings schedule:
4/15: Warriors @ Kings - 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC
4/17: Warriors @ Kings - 7 p.m. PT
4/20: Kings @ Warriors - 7 p.m. PT
4/23: Kings @ Warriors - 12:30 p.m. PT on ABC
4/26: Warriors @ Kings - TBD (If needed)
4/28: Kings @ Warriors - TBD (If needed)
4/30: Warriors @ Kings - TBD (If needed)