  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs Kings schedule, everything to know

You can watch Game 1 and 4 of the NBA Playoffs between the Warriors and Kings on ABC7.

KGO logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:59PM
Warriors to face off against Kings in 1st round of playoffs
EMBED <>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors clinched a playoff spot following a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA 2023 Playoffs are here and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

You can watch Game 1 and 4 of the NBA Playoffs between the Warriors and Kings on ABC7.

Warriors vs. Kings schedule:

4/15: Warriors @ Kings - 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC

4/17: Warriors @ Kings - 7 p.m. PT

4/20: Kings @ Warriors - 7 p.m. PT

4/23: Kings @ Warriors - 12:30 p.m. PT on ABC

4/26: Warriors @ Kings - TBD (If needed)

4/28: Kings @ Warriors - TBD (If needed)

4/30: Warriors @ Kings - TBD (If needed)

RELATED WARRIORS STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW