The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 30-point blow-out in game three Saturday night in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Warriors look to even series in pivotal Game 4 against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The Warriors hope to even up their NBA Playoffs series against the Lakers Monday night in Game 4 in Los Angeles.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

RELATED: NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs. Lakers schedule, everything to know

Golden State had an 11-point lead in the second quarter of game 3 Saturday, but then it all slipped away.

The Lakers went on a 22-point run to take control of the game.

LeBron James and the Lakers ultimately beat out the Warriors 127-97.

The Warriors trail the Los Angeles Lakers 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live