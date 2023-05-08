Warriors look to even series in pivotal Game 4 against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The Warriors hope to even up their NBA Playoffs series against the Lakers Monday night in Game 4 in Los Angeles.
Golden State had an 11-point lead in the second quarter of game 3 Saturday, but then it all slipped away.
The Lakers went on a 22-point run to take control of the game.
LeBron James and the Lakers ultimately beat out the Warriors 127-97.
The Warriors trail the Los Angeles Lakers 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals.
