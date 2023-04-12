More than 2,000 Golden State Warriors fans went wild after a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 at Thrive City in San Francisco.

NBA 2023 Playoffs: Warriors vs Lakers schedule, everything to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will meet in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 1991, with the Western Conference semifinals series starting Tuesday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the series, defeating them in Game 7 on Sunday.

Warriors vs. Lakers schedule:

Tuesday, May 2 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, May 4 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 6 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ABC

Monday, May 8 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- 7 p.m. PT

Wednesday, May 10 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- Time TBD (if necessary)

Friday, May 12 -- Warriors @ Lakers -- Time TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, May 14 -- Lakers @ Warriors -- Time TBD (if necessary)

Warriors vs. Kings schedule:

Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Sunday's winner-take-all Game 7.

Curry's points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant's 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

RELATED WARRIORS STORIES AND VIDEOS: