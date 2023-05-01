More than 2,000 Warriors fans go wild at Thrive City after Game 7 blowout win against Kings

More than 2,000 Golden State Warriors fans went wild after a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 at Thrive City in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dub Nation was celebrating after Sunday's big win against the Sacramento Kings.

"The last game had me shaken but I had faith in my boys. Round two let's go, Warriors. Number one, baby," said Jesse Lagos from San Jose.

Before Game 7, Dub Nation was getting pumped at a huge watch party inside Thrive City, to send the Dubs love and spirit all the way up I-80 to Sacramento.

More than 2,000 Warriors fans showed up.

Dubs Superfan YB Hampton was here for a "W."

"We should've never went to a game 7 with the Kings. To me, that's a little embarrassing. They haven't been here in how long? And we allowed a game 7? Not cool," said Hampton.

Rally towels were going full throttle as the game stayed close.

"I made this sign because I got tired of the Sacramento fans lighting that stupid beam," said Phillip Parker.

Parker admits the Kings have been tough adversaries.

"Sacramento's a good team, a young team, younger legs, but we have more experience," Parker said.

We found a few brave Kings fans in the crowd, who said they'd waited too long for this.

"I think the Warriors are tired. Y'all got four championships. They've been here, they've done that. It's our turn now, absolutely," said Noah Rashid from Sacramento.

Sorry, Sacramento. In the end, the Warriors proved they were gold-blooded, with a blowout victory over the Kings 120-100.

