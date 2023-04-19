NBA suspends Warriors Draymond Green for Game 3 against Kings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA announced Tuesday night that it has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings. This comes after an investigation into the altercation with Kings center Domantas Sabonis where Green was seen stepping on his chest.

The NBA says the suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Game 2 after Sabonis was seen grabbing Green's right ankle. The Warriors' forward then stepped on Sabonis' chest and was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected.

Green will serve this suspension without pay on April 20 when the Warriors host the Kings at Chase Center.

