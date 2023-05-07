The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 30-point blow-out in game three Saturday night in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dub Nation packs Thrive City to capacity as Warriors fall to Lakers in game 3 of semifinals

Prior to the game, Warriors fans had high hopes, despite this game being the first away game of the series.

"I'm super hopeful! We're here, we're ready!" Dana Wayne, a San Francisco resident said.

"Especially with the last game. I think the Warriors know, if they wanted to, they could push it!" said Frederick Burgus, a San Francisco resident.

Warriors fans and a few lone Lakers fans packed Thrive City to capacity outside of the Chase Center Saturday night with more than 2,600 people.

But about halfway through the third quarter, Warriors fans were caught, quite literally, throwing in the towel and leaving a little early.

"We're going to come back stronger and better than ever the next game and the game after that and the game after that to take it home, that's what we do!" Numair Hunter, a Warriors fan said.

The Lakers got payback for game two at home, blowing out the Warriors on their turf by 30 points.

"Great game by the Lakers, and I was worried in the first quarter, for a second. But my Lakers came through!" said Abishek Patel, a Lakers fan.

Leaving Dubs fans a little disappointed.

"Honestly, I think that the Warriors were just, not in the mood today," Manoah Maciel, a Warriors fan said. "It just wasn't clicking. The chemistry just wasn't there, and I felt that the Lakers excelled and this game could have been better if it wasn't for the Warriors performing kind of badly."

"It just didn't go our way today," said Patrick Matreo, a Warriors fan.

But those loyal to the Bay have their eyes set on game four on Monday night when the Warriors will take on the Lakers again in Los Angeles.

"So the best we can do from this, from back home is like be composed and just feel for them and keep cheering them on," Matreo said.

