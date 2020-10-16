WATCH LIVE: Fire reported at San Bruno mountain in South San Francisco, prompting evacuations

Smoke from a fire in South San Francisco. Just shot this from a school in Daly City. pic.twitter.com/xRYzIVjNmd — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 16, 2020

#Breaking: Fire burning atop Sign Hill in So. San Francisco. This photo taken from Stonegate Dr. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zeKzJuRuuk — StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) October 16, 2020

Fire 🔥 on San Bruno Mountain/South San Francisco.



(Photos via viewer Brett B.) @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/zdm8BvwTAw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 16, 2020

SAN BRUNO, Cali. -- A four-alarm grass fire is being reported at San Bruno Mountain in South San Francisco.Homeowners are being told evacuated immediately as dozens of structures are threatened.You can see far bellowing from residential areas.The fire is seen burning near the iconic South San Francisco sign.