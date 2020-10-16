WATCH LIVE: Fire reported at San Bruno mountain in South San Francisco, prompting evacuations

SAN BRUNO, Cali. -- A four-alarm grass fire is being reported at San Bruno Mountain in South San Francisco.

Homeowners are being told evacuated immediately as dozens of structures are threatened.

You can see far bellowing from residential areas.

The fire is seen burning near the iconic South San Francisco sign.







Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid, GOP rep says
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
MAP: Thousands remain without power from PG&E shutoffs
Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on COVID-19
Bay Area man's close encounter with mountain lion: 'Kitty, kitty, kitty'
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Show More
Coronavirus live updates: New cases, deaths rise in US, HHS memo says
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth, high fire danger
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
PG&E restores power to some Bay Area customers
More TOP STORIES News