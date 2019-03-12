WATCH LIVE: Police ID suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza.
San Jose police arrest 24 year old Carlos Carranza for murder of 59 year old Bambi Larson on Knollfield Way on Feb. 28th.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 12, 2019
Police say victim was stabbed multiple times. pic.twitter.com/go5u7gvvaA
Police say he is a transient and was arrested in San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.
Bambi Larson, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Knollfield Way on February 28 after a co-worker became concerned she didn't show up for work.
Larson is the mother of two adult children.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia is planning on talking to the media about the arrest at 2:30 p.m.