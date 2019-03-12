WATCH LIVE: Police ID suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother

Police say 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranz was arrested after San Jose mother Bambi Larson was found murdered in her home.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have identified the man they say is responsible for the murder of a San Jose woman.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza.



Police say he is a transient and was arrested in San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Bambi Larson, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Knollfield Way on February 28 after a co-worker became concerned she didn't show up for work.

Larson is the mother of two adult children.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia is planning on talking to the media about the arrest at 2:30 p.m.
