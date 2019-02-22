WATCH LIVE: Fire crews searching for person trapped under landslide at Fort Funston

And #022319CR1 UPDATE WE HAVE ONE VICTIM TRAPPED UNDER THIS SLIDE, Search K9 Teams from @SFFDPio @SSFFire pic.twitter.com/ZmP4LJA4xF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2019

Google Map of Fort Funston where a partial slide is covering the beach.

#022319CR1 ADULT FEMALE OVER CLIFF ACTIVE CLIFF RESCUE FT FUNSTON AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/iGEHF5aAHH — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2019

UPDATE VICTIM LOCATED BEING EVALUATED BY MEDICS NOT LIFE THREATENING THIS IS REPORTED AS A PARTIAL SLIDE AT OR NEAR THE CLIFF https://t.co/izSgGAdcdS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2019

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, they are working a rescue after a partial landslide at Fort Funston.Sky7 was over a landslide as emergency crews dug through the massive pile of sand looking for a person trapped under the dirt. A search dog is on scene to help with the search.The slide is covering the beach and responders are right up against the water.Fort Funston is right off Skyline Boulevard, west of Lake Merced.The San Francisco Fire Department says they have rescued a woman earlier and the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.According to the USGS, there have been rockslides in the past in this area. One in 1989 and another between 2002 and 2010.