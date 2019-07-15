accuweather

Half-blood thunder moon: Why Tuesday's full moon gets special name

July is a busy month for space enthusiasts and things are not winding down anytime soon. On July 16, we'll have a half-blood thunder moon.

If you spot the moon while it's near the horizon on Tuesday night, it will appear larger than usual. That doesn't explain the spooky-sounding nickname, though. Here's the story behind it.

Half-blood: This is a name used to describe the moon during a partial lunar eclipse. (During a total lunar eclipse it's called a blood moon.) The "blood" term comes from the way the moon appears red when it passes into Earth's shadow.

Unfortunately, this partial eclipse won't be visible in North America.

Thunder: July's full moon, like all full moons, has a nickname. The "thunder" moon is so called because of the frequent thunderstorms this time of year. Thunder is just the most common of its nicknames, which also include the Buck Moon, the Ripe Corn Moon, the Hay Moon and the Old Moon. Many of the nicknames come from Native American culture.

RELATED: The story behind full moon nicknames

If you love special nicknames for moons, the fun continues later this month. We'll have a black moon, a name given to a second new moon within any given month.

SEE ALSO: July 20 marks 50 years since historic moon walk

RELATED: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldspace
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat advisory, Spare the Air alerts in effect as temps could reach 105
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News