Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today

Today we give our umbrellas a rest before our next storm arrives tonight.Dress for cooler conditions this morning. Temperatures during the morning commute settle into the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.A stray shower may develop near the Santa Cruz Mountains. Otherwise, a brighter and milder day is on the way. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Clouds increase tonight ahead of tomorrow's storm. Sprinkles to random areas of light rain develop. Most of us remain dry. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.Concord: 63/47Fremont: 63/46Oakland: 61/48Redwood City: 62/46San Francisco: 59/48San Jose: 64/45San Rafael: 61/48Santa Rosa: 64/43Light rain enters the North Bay as the morning commute begins. Drizzle along the Coast and a random light shower possible everywhere else. Light to moderate rain stays mainly in the North Bay until slowly sliding south during the afternoon and evening hours. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs remain cooler than average, middle 50s to lower 60s.TODAY: Stray Shower SouthHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain NorthLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Stray Mountain ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 Degrees