Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today

Today we give our umbrellas a rest before our next storm arrives tonight.
Dress for cooler conditions this morning. Temperatures during the morning commute settle into the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.
A stray shower may develop near the Santa Cruz Mountains. Otherwise, a brighter and milder day is on the way. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of tomorrow's storm. Sprinkles to random areas of light rain develop. Most of us remain dry. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/47
Fremont: 63/46
Oakland: 61/48
Redwood City: 62/46
San Francisco: 59/48
San Jose: 64/45
San Rafael: 61/48
Santa Rosa: 64/43
Friday:
Light rain enters the North Bay as the morning commute begins. Drizzle along the Coast and a random light shower possible everywhere else. Light to moderate rain stays mainly in the North Bay until slowly sliding south during the afternoon and evening hours. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs remain cooler than average, middle 50s to lower 60s.
Coast:
TODAY: Stray Shower South
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain North
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Stray Mountain Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degree
