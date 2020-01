AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain in North Bay then dry and warmer week ahead

Temperatures:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance will develop in the North Bay after midnight, bringing light rain and showers just before the morning commute begins.This system ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. It will likely result in a wet morning commute in the North Bay, but most other regions will receive little or no measurable rain from this storm.Once the storm dissipates in the mid-morning hours, we can expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to lower 60s elsewhere.A sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Wednesday, lifting afternoon temperatures up to 70 degrees or higher in our inland communities by Friday.Santa Rosa 61San Francisco 59Oakland 60San Jose 63Concord 61Tonight: Increasing Clouds & FogLows: Lower to Mid 40sTomorrow: Early Morning Showers/Partly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog/Light Rain after MidnightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Morning Showers & Light Rain/Mostly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog/Light Rain after MidnightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Morning Showers & Light Rain/Mostly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds & FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Early Morning Showers/Mostly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds & FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Early Morning Showers/Mostly Cloudy AfternoonHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Increasing Clouds & FogLows: Lower to Mid 40sTomorrow: Slight Chance of Morning Showers/Otherwise, Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60s