Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain in North Bay then dry and warmer week ahead

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance will develop in the North Bay after midnight, bringing light rain and showers just before the morning commute begins.



VIDEO: Weathe anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This system ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. It will likely result in a wet morning commute in the North Bay, but most other regions will receive little or no measurable rain from this storm.

Once the storm dissipates in the mid-morning hours, we can expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to lower 60s elsewhere.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A sunnier and warmer pattern will begin on Wednesday, lifting afternoon temperatures up to 70 degrees or higher in our inland communities by Friday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 61

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Showers/Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog/Light Rain after Midnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Showers & Light Rain/Mostly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog/Light Rain after Midnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Showers & Light Rain/Mostly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early Morning Showers/Mostly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early Morning Showers/Mostly Cloudy Afternoon
Highs: Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Slight Chance of Morning Showers/Otherwise, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

