Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A weak storm moves north to south across our neighborhoods this morning. The rainfall amounts, while not impressive, will make our morning commute slick. Expect less than .10 of an inch from this 1-Light storm on our Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The chance of rain tapers by noon with partial clearing this afternoon. The North Bay has the best chance of seeing sunshine today. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds continue to fade this evening but watch out for patchy dense fog to from in its absence. Dress for dry but cooler conditions tomorrow. Lows dip into the 30s Inland and 40s around the Bay and Coast.

Tuesday:
Fog fades to high clouds and sunshine by afternoon tomorrow. Milder highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/39
Fremont: 58/41
Oakland: 58/41
Redwood City: 57/40
San Francisco: 56/46
San Jose: 58/42
San Rafael: 57/41
Santa Rosa: 59/35

Coast:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees


