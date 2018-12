Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning

Temperatures:

A weak storm moves north to south across our neighborhoods this morning. The rainfall amounts, while not impressive, will make our morning commute slick. Expect less than .10 of an inch from this 1-Light storm on our Storm Impact Scale The chance of rain tapers by noon with partial clearing this afternoon. The North Bay has the best chance of seeing sunshine today. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.Clouds continue to fade this evening but watch out for patchy dense fog to from in its absence. Dress for dry but cooler conditions tomorrow. Lows dip into the 30s Inland and 40s around the Bay and Coast.Fog fades to high clouds and sunshine by afternoon tomorrow. Milder highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.Concord: 59/39Fremont: 58/41Oakland: 58/41Redwood City: 57/40San Francisco: 56/46San Jose: 58/42San Rafael: 57/41Santa Rosa: 59/35TODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Partly SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: AM Showers, PM Mostly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now