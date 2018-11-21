WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Chances of rain today through Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Expect increasing coverage and intensity of rain as we head through the morning commute. Light rain with occasional moderate spurts continues until this afternoon. Watch out for wet streets most of the day. We transition to scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and continuing overnight. The showers end quickly tomorrow morning. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thanksgiving Day -- Weekend
A random light shower is possible tomorrow. Late in the afternoon, our next chance of rain arrives in the North Bay. The light to moderate rain slides south through the evening hours and tapers.

We wake up Friday with another chance of rain in the North Bay. This slowly slides south during the day. You're going to be wet while you shop during the day. The rain moves east during the evening. These storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

A brighter, drier and slightly warmer weekend unfolds.

A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect today.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/50
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 62/51
San Francisco: 61/53
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
Crews and evacuees from the Camp Fire prepping for the coming storm
Show More
New bomb-sniffing dogs to protect VTA public transit
Small SF neighborhood taking no chances as storm approaches, preps for flooding
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer
Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list
More News