AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and mild conditions tonight

Tonight will be clear and quite mild, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tomorrow will be another sunny and warm to hot day, with highs ranging from mid 70s at the coast to low 90s near the bay to an inland range of 102 to 108.
Tomorrow will also be a Spare the Air day, and a Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8:00 PM for the entire Bay Area except the coast and immediate bay shoreline. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat is so intense that there's an increased risk of heat-related illness.
An Excessive Heat Warning will also be in effect for Lake and Solano Counties until 10:00 PM Friday. This warning means heat is so extreme that there's the possibility of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In a heatwave like this, we should drink lots of fluids (even before we feel thirsty), limit our exposure to the heat if possible, and seek shade when outdoors. The good news is that this heat wave will begin tapering off Friday, and a much cooler pattern will develop over the weekend.
HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 8PM Thursday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 10PM Friday
SPARE THE AIR: Today
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Mild to Hot
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Near 100 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 107
Oakland: 88
Redwood City: 92
San Francisco: 82
San Jose: 96
Santa Rosa: 100
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: 104 to 108
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 106
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 104
