AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and mild conditions tonight

Tonight will be clear and quite mild, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tomorrow will be another sunny and warm to hot day, with highs ranging from mid 70s at the coast to low 90s near the bay to an inland range of 102 to 108.Tomorrow will also be a Spare the Air day, and a Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8:00 PM for the entire Bay Area except the coast and immediate bay shoreline. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat is so intense that there's an increased risk of heat-related illness.An Excessive Heat Warning will also be in effect for Lake and Solano Counties until 10:00 PM Friday. This warning means heat is so extreme that there's the possibility of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In a heatwave like this, we should drink lots of fluids (even before we feel thirsty), limit our exposure to the heat if possible, and seek shade when outdoors. The good news is that this heat wave will begin tapering off Friday, and a much cooler pattern will develop over the weekend.HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 8PM ThursdayEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 10PM Friday SPARE THE AIR : TodaySunny & Mild to HotHighs: Near 70 Coast to Near 100 InlandConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid to Upper 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: 104 to 108Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to 106Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 90sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to 104