Accuweather Forecast: Clear, chilly overnight

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s inland, and mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonally cool, with highs ranging from low 50s inland to mid 50s elsewhere.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Light showers will pass through the area Wesdnesday, followed by a drier and slightly milder pattern into the weekend.

Concord 56
Oakland 57
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 57

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Crisp
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Sikes
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Clouds Increase/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Mid-Upper 50s Inland

