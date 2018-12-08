Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy and cold

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Under a mostly cloudy sky, lows drop into the upper 30s to mid 40. Sunday features a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Looking ahead to Monday:
Morning showers are expected with a storm ranking a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall will be light, less than .25" with spots in the South Bay and Inland remaining dry. Showers depart midday leading to a dry evening. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
