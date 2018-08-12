AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler air on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Fog rolls back into the Bay from the Coast tonight bringing with it cooler air. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s. Monday begins with cloudy skies for a majority of the region. Gradual clearing midday leads to a mainly sunny day away from the coast. Highs range from the upper 50s to upper 80s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 86
San Francisco 64
Oakland 69
San Jose 83
Concord 86
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Looking ahead to Tuesday
Some coastal drizzle is possible in the morning. Otherwise we see clouds giving way to sun and highs in the upper 50s to mid 80s.
