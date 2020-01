AccuWeather forecast: Enjoy a few dry days

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Our morning seesaw swings cold today. Temperatures range from the low 30s Inland to middle 40s around the Bay. Frost and fog will be an issue Inland during the entire morning commute. On a better not, the rain is over.Put the umbrella away and grab the sunglasses. Under a partly cloudy sky high temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s.Another chilly night develops under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.Each afternoon features a partly cloudy sky and milder highs. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night and lingers through Tuesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 55/38Fremont:55/40Oakland: 54/40Redwood City:56/39San Francisco: 53/42San Jose: 56/38San Rafael 54/39Santa Rosa: 55/36TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 51 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 35 - 39 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now