AccuWeather forecast: Enjoy a few dry days

Our morning seesaw swings cold today. Temperatures range from the low 30s Inland to middle 40s around the Bay. Frost and fog will be an issue Inland during the entire morning commute. On a better not, the rain is over.
Put the umbrella away and grab the sunglasses. Under a partly cloudy sky high temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s.
Another chilly night develops under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Each afternoon features a partly cloudy sky and milder highs. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night and lingers through Tuesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/38
Fremont:55/40
Oakland: 54/40
Redwood City:56/39
San Francisco: 53/42
San Jose: 56/38
San Rafael 54/39
Santa Rosa: 55/36
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 42 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 51 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
