AccuWeather Forecast: Even warmer everywhere today

We begin this morning with a clear sky over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods and clouds clinging to the Coast. Temperatures cool into the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Everybody is sunny this afternoon and 2 to 5 degrees warmer than yesterday's above-average temperatures. Air quality could be an issue also. A SPARE THE AIR Alert is in effect all day today.
A few clouds gather at the Coast tonight with clear conditions over the Bay and Inland. Highs will not cool as much with middle 50s to upper 60s for lows.
Wednesday:
Highs climb another 2 to 6 degrees with a degree or two more warming Inland for Thursday.
Heat begins to break Friday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 99/63
Fremont: 91/61
Oakland: 87/59
Redwood City: 92/61
San Francisco: 79/59
San Jose: 92/63
San Rafael: 91/56
Santa Rosa: 95/56
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 96 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 96 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
