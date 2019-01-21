WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Few sprinkles, then sunny and dry

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Chilly this morning with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There may be an isolated sprinkle along the coast before sunrise. Otherwise, it is a dry and sunnier day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra until 4 a.m. Today
Wind Advisory until 4 a.m. Today

Coastal Flood Advisory 8 AM - 1 PM today



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 58
Concord 57

Coast:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 40s

North Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to near 40

East Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 40s

Inland:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday:
Nothing but sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
The coldest town on Earth
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Bay Area to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with day of service
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Bay Area single-mom makes it to ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Brutal Arctic blast overtakes eastern US
Show More
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Billionaire fortunes grew 12 percent in 2018 as world's poorest got 11 percent poorer
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her in Illinois
Trump calls SF streets 'disgusting,' takes aim at Pelosi in tweets
Patriots rally to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship
More News