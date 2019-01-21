Accuweather Forecast: Few sprinkles, then sunny and dry

Chilly this morning with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There may be an isolated sprinkle along the coast before sunrise. Otherwise, it is a dry and sunnier day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra until 4 a.m. Today
Wind Advisory until 4 a.m. Today
Coastal Flood Advisory 8 AM - 1 PM today
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 58
Concord 57
Coast:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
North Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to near 40
East Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Inland:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tuesday:
Nothing but sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
