AccuWeather Forecast: Hot weather brings Spare the Air Alert

Tonight will be clear and mild with just a few patches of fog near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to upper 90s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will also be a Spare the Air day, with the poorest air quality likely in the inland East Bay and Santa Clara Valley.

Friday will be even hotter inland, with highs above 100 degrees is some locations.

The inland heat will hold on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but Saturday will be a few degrees cooler near the coast and bay.

A sharp cooldown across the entire Bay Area will occur on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord 97
Oakland 84
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 77
San Jose 90
Santa Rosa 94

Coast:
Tonight: A Few Patches of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 70s Coast to 102 Inland

