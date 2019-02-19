WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Increasingly cloudy with morning showers

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday morning.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light showers developing in the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s elsewhere.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a mix of rain and snow in the higher peaks. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid 50s inland and near the bay. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, but the weekend will become mostly cloudy with showers likely by Oscar Sunday.

Thursday:
Bright & Breeay
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland

Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 55
San Jose 55
Santa Rosa 55

Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

