AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

It'll be sunny in the Bay Area, today.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Morning low clouds & fog. Hazy afternoon sunshine & cooler. Breezy near the coast & bay. Highs: 60-90.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/87
Fremont: 54/74
Redwood City: 55/79
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 56/80
Santa Rosa: 50/81

Coast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with mist & drizzle.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Cloudy, breezy & cool.
Highs: In the 60s.

North Bay:
TONIGHT: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny.
HIGHS: In the mid to upper 70s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.

Inland:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy sun, cooler.
HIGHS: In the mid 80s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: In the mid to upper 70s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & warm.
HIGHS: Near 80.

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Partly to mostly sunny & cooler. Highs: 62-84.

