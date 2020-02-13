AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues

Low clouds and fog spread across our neighborhoods during our morning commute today. Visibility lowers to a few hundred feet in some spots. Temperatures settle closer to average, middle 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Fog slowly fades to haze as a few clouds join for the afternoon hours. Our cooling trend continues with highs in the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Low clouds and fog cover more communities tonight. Lows fall back to the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Friday and Weekend:
Highs remain in the 50s at the Coast and 60s across the Bay and Inland.
A slight chance of light rain sneaks into Sunday morning's forecast. The chance is too small for a Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of rain falls on the North Bay. The cold front responsible brings even cooler and breezy conditions.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/43
Fremont: 64/44
Oakland: 62/46
Redwood City: 64/41
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 66/41
San Rafael: 62/44
Santa Rosa: 66/41
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News