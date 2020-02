AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues

Temperatures:

Low clouds and fog spread across our neighborhoods during our morning commute today. Visibility lowers to a few hundred feet in some spots. Temperatures settle closer to average, middle 30s to upper 40s.Fog slowly fades to haze as a few clouds join for the afternoon hours. Our cooling trend continues with highs in the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Low clouds and fog cover more communities tonight. Lows fall back to the upper 30s to upper 40s.Highs remain in the 50s at the Coast and 60s across the Bay and Inland.A slight chance of light rain sneaks into Sunday morning's forecast. The chance is too small for a Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of rain falls on the North Bay. The cold front responsible brings even cooler and breezy conditions.Concord: 65/43Fremont: 64/44Oakland: 62/46Redwood City: 64/41San Francisco: 59/47San Jose: 66/41San Rafael: 62/44Santa Rosa: 66/41TODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 41 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now