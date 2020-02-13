Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues

Low clouds and fog spread across our neighborhoods during our morning commute today. Visibility lowers to a few hundred feet in some spots. Temperatures settle closer to average, middle 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Fog slowly fades to haze as a few clouds join for the afternoon hours. Our cooling trend continues with highs in the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Low clouds and fog cover more communities tonight. Lows fall back to the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Friday and Weekend:
Highs remain in the 50s at the Coast and 60s across the Bay and Inland.
A slight chance of light rain sneaks into Sunday morning's forecast. The chance is too small for a Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of rain falls on the North Bay. The cold front responsible brings even cooler and breezy conditions.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65/43
Fremont: 64/44
Oakland: 62/46
Redwood City: 64/41
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 66/41
San Rafael: 62/44
Santa Rosa: 66/41

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

