Today will be much like yesterday mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Today will be much like yesterday mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. Air quality will be good today due to the onshore flow. Gradual cooling will continue into the middle of the week, but temperatures climb again next weekend.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Through Saturday at 11 p.m.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 73
San Francisco 67
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 88

Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:

Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny and Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to near 60

Looking ahead to Monday
Cooling continues with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs: Low 60s to Upper 80s.

