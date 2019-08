AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

It may look the same outside as a normal summer morning, but it does not feel the same. The extra mugginess yields areas of drizzle and fog during the morning commute. Temperatures run in the lower to upper 60s.Be prepared for increasing sunshine and warmer than average afternoon temperatures, middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Clouds fill-in the Coast and most of the Bay tonight but have a hard time covering all our Inland neighborhoods. Much drier and cooler air returns, middle 50s to middle 60s.Minor fluctuations in temperature and cloud cover. Our longest stretch of above average afternoon highs and our longest stretch of similar weather this summer. .Concord: 95/62Fremont: 84/60Oakland: 83/59Redwood City: 87/61San Francisco: 75/58San Jose: 88/62San Rafael: 86/57Santa Rosa: 82/57TODAY: Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 86 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 58 - 63 Degrees