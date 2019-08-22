Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon

It may look the same outside as a normal summer morning, but it does not feel the same. The extra mugginess yields areas of drizzle and fog during the morning commute. Temperatures run in the lower to upper 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Be prepared for increasing sunshine and warmer than average afternoon temperatures, middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.

Clouds fill-in the Coast and most of the Bay tonight but have a hard time covering all our Inland neighborhoods. Much drier and cooler air returns, middle 50s to middle 60s.

Friday and forward:
Minor fluctuations in temperature and cloud cover. Our longest stretch of above average afternoon highs and our longest stretch of similar weather this summer. .

Temperatures:
Concord: 95/62
Fremont: 84/60
Oakland: 83/59
Redwood City: 87/61
San Francisco: 75/58
San Jose: 88/62
San Rafael: 86/57
Santa Rosa: 82/57

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
