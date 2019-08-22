AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon

It may look the same outside as a normal summer morning, but it does not feel the same. The extra mugginess yields areas of drizzle and fog during the morning commute. Temperatures run in the lower to upper 60s.
Be prepared for increasing sunshine and warmer than average afternoon temperatures, middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.
Clouds fill-in the Coast and most of the Bay tonight but have a hard time covering all our Inland neighborhoods. Much drier and cooler air returns, middle 50s to middle 60s.
Friday and forward:
Minor fluctuations in temperature and cloud cover. Our longest stretch of above average afternoon highs and our longest stretch of similar weather this summer. .
Temperatures:
Concord: 95/62
Fremont: 84/60
Oakland: 83/59
Redwood City: 87/61
San Francisco: 75/58
San Jose: 88/62
San Rafael: 86/57
Santa Rosa: 82/57
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
