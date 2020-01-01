AccuWeather forecast: Mild start to 2020 with partly cloudy skies

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with areas of patchy low clouds near the coast and in some inland valleys. Skies will become mostly clear overnight and into the early morning hours.
Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be mainly sunny by afternoon, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.
Friday will be much like tomorrow, except that the North Bay may experience some late night sprinkles, which could spill over into early Saturday morning.
After that early morning chance, the remainder of the weekend will be mainly sunny.
Santa Rosa: 64
San Francisco: 59
Oakland: 60
San Jose: 62
Concord: 61
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny PM
Highs: Low 60s
Friday:
Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening, followed by a chance of late night sprinkles in the North Bay. Afternoon highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
