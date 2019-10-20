Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Patchy morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Patchy fog this morning is in the north bay with region wide cool temps. Drier air moves in today as high pressure nudges closer to the coast.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Plenty of sunshine today will boost afternoon highs a few degrees.

Elevated fire danger returns this week as our warming & drying trend continues. Periods of gusty winds with an offshore flow by midweek could warrant a Red Flag Warning.

Highs: 64-78.

Monday:
Sunny & warmer.
Highs: 68-86.

Temperatures:
Concord: 52/78
Fremont: 53/74
Redwood City: 49/73
San Francisco: 54/69
San Jose: 52/75

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, breezy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

