Patchy fog this morning is in the north bay with region wide cool temps. Drier air moves in today as high pressure nudges closer to the coast.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Plenty of sunshine today will boost afternoon highs a few degrees.
Elevated fire danger returns this week as our warming & drying trend continues. Periods of gusty winds with an offshore flow by midweek could warrant a Red Flag Warning.
Highs: 64-78.
Monday:
Sunny & warmer.
Highs: 68-86.
Temperatures:
Concord: 52/78
Fremont: 53/74
Redwood City: 49/73
San Francisco: 54/69
San Jose: 52/75
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, breezy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Patchy morning fog, afternoon sunshine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News