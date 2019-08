AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

It's Monday again.The traditional workweek begins cloudy with temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute.Increasing sunshine late this morning except at the Coast where clouds cover more the sky than sunshine. Highs range from the middle 60s there to middle 80s Inland.Clouds return tonight with a slight chance of mist over the Coast. Lows return to the middle 50s to lower 60s.Warming trend begins tomorrow with highs returning to average levels in all neighborhoods.If you didn't like last week's heat wave, look no farther than tomorrows forecast.Concord: 83/59Fremont: 80/60Oakland: 75/59Redwood City: 79/58San Francisco: 69/56San Jose: 93/60San Rafael: 79/56Santa Rosa: 78/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 79 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 79 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now