AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming

It's Monday again.
The traditional workweek begins cloudy with temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute.
Increasing sunshine late this morning except at the Coast where clouds cover more the sky than sunshine. Highs range from the middle 60s there to middle 80s Inland.
Clouds return tonight with a slight chance of mist over the Coast. Lows return to the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday and beyond:
Warming trend begins tomorrow with highs returning to average levels in all neighborhoods.
If you didn't like last week's heat wave, look no farther than tomorrows forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/59
Fremont: 80/60
Oakland: 75/59
Redwood City: 79/58
San Francisco: 69/56
San Jose: 93/60
San Rafael: 79/56
Santa Rosa: 78/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 79 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
