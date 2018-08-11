WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday

Clear skies for much of the Bay Area but a Red Flag Warning means the fire danger will continue in the North Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Today will be mostly sunny and a little cooler, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 90s inland. Air quality will be good today and tomorrow. Gradual cooling will continue into early next week, but we may experience a slight increase in humidity around the middle of the week.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Through Saturday at 11 p.m.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 92
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 65
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 88

Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:

Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny and Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to near 90
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday
Mostly sunny & cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to near 90 Inland

