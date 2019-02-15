WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered shower expected in Bay Area through weekend

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered cold showers and light snow over the higher peaks. Overnight lows will range from upper 30s inland to low and mid 40s elsewhere.



This pattern of cold scattered showers will continue through the weekend, but precipitation will not be very widespread. Nonetheless, we can expect some brief downpours.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be generally in the low 50s. A sunnier and drier pattern will develop by Monday-- Presidents' Day-- and continue into the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Scattered Cold Showers Early/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: 50 Coast to 52 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 53
Redwood City 53
San Francisco 52
San Jose 53
Santa Rosa 52

Coast:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Near 50

East Bay:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold showers
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Widely Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s


