Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers continue Sunday

Sunday continues to feature scattered showers. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Tonight expect scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Could see some snowflakes in our highest peaks. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s to lower 40s.



Sunday continues to feature scattered showers. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Where showers do pop up, hail is also a possibility. Its a cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 51
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 53
Concord 52

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Snow in Hills
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Monday:
Its a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 50s.


Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
