Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers continue Sunday

Tonight expect scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Could see some snowflakes in our highest peaks. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday continues to feature scattered showers. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Where showers do pop up, hail is also a possibility. Its a cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 51
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 53
Concord 52
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Snow in Hills
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers, Cool
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Monday:
Its a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 50s.
