Accuweather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today and tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

All of us begin today with mild conditions, lower to upper 50s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase during the morning commute. Be prepared to deal with standing water and gusty breezes. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.The heaviest showers move east as lunch ends. A chance of scattered lighter showers continues this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.Scattered showers continue tonight with temperatures slipping a few degrees, middle 40s to lower 50s.One more and last chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Rainfall totals stay below 1/4 inch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs slip a couple of degrees.Concord: 62/49Fremont: 64/50Oakland: 60/51Redwood City: 60/52San Francisco: 59/52San Jose: 63/53San Rafael: 59/49Santa Rosa: 60/47TODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 59 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now