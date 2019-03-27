Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today and tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

All of us begin today with mild conditions, lower to upper 50s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase during the morning commute. Be prepared to deal with standing water and gusty breezes. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The heaviest showers move east as lunch ends. A chance of scattered lighter showers continues this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Scattered showers continue tonight with temperatures slipping a few degrees, middle 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday:
One more and last chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Rainfall totals stay below 1/4 inch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs slip a couple of degrees.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 64/50
Oakland: 60/51
Redwood City: 60/52
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 63/53
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47

Coast:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
2.7, 2.6 preliminary magnitude earthquakes rattle North Bay
Possible measles exposure across Santa Clara County has parents on edge
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 injured in 1-alarm house fire in Concord
VIDEO: Man saves surfers from great white shark at Mavericks
Tensions rise over proposal to ban overnight RV parking on Berkeley streets
Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal
Show More
Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious
You can now get pizza in San Jose's Japantown
Here is where you can see flowers blooming in the Bay Area
Property owner looking into adopting highway to clean up frontage road near I-80 in Berkeley
Governor Newsom looking into 'excess state properties' being turned into affordable housing
More TOP STORIES News