Accuweather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today and tomorrow

All of us begin today with mild conditions, lower to upper 50s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms increase during the morning commute. Be prepared to deal with standing water and gusty breezes. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
The heaviest showers move east as lunch ends. A chance of scattered lighter showers continues this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Scattered showers continue tonight with temperatures slipping a few degrees, middle 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday:
One more and last chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Rainfall totals stay below 1/4 inch. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs slip a couple of degrees.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 64/50
Oakland: 60/51
Redwood City: 60/52
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 63/53
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47
Coast:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
