Accuweather Forecast: Sunny weekend precedes next Bay Area storm

Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with low temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland and mid to upper 30s near the coast and bay.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and relatively mild, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland and around the bay shoreline.

The temperature range will be about the same on Oscar Sunday, but clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of rain that is expected to arrive Monday morning.

Most of next week looks wet and unsettled.

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 55
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly

Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland


