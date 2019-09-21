Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Temps continue to climb

Temperatures will continue to climb to start the weekend. High pressure continues to build and usher in warmer air this afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will be above average today with plenty of sunshine.

The flow switches to weakly onshore tomorrow. This will cause temps to drop 3-5 degrees in addition to a few high clouds drifting across the skies.

Highs: 74-94.

SUNDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds & fog, then mostly sunny and cooler.
Highs: 66-88.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/93
Fremont: 60/87
Redwood City: 59/86
San Francisco: 59/79
San Jose: 60/90

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies, mild to warm.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the lower 90s..
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Tons of sun, warm.
HIGHS: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

