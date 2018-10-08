AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our Monday begins with a clear sky, breezy hills and a wide spread of temperatures, lower 50s to lower 70s.
The breezes and fire danger relax this morning but the warmth continues. Under a sunny sky highs range from near 70 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
RED FLAG WARNING - Today Until 9 a.m.
WIND ADVISORY - Today Until 9 a.m.
Clear, calmer and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to upper 50s.
Tonight's Temperatures
Concord: 84/58
Fremont: 83/57
Oakland: 80/55
Redwood City: 80/56
San Francisco: 76/54
San Jose: 82/56
San Rafael: 87/53
Santa Rosa: 86/53
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Tuesday & Beyond:
Our cooling sea breeze comes home to the Coast and Bay tomorrow. Temperatures cool nearly 4 to 8 degrees compared to today. Warm weather continues Inland as the sea breeze waits until Wednesday to cool these neighborhoods.
Beginning Thursday another offshore breeze event develops and another high fire danger situation likely develops.
