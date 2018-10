AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now

Tonight's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Our Monday begins with a clear sky, breezy hills and a wide spread of temperatures, lower 50s to lower 70s.The breezes and fire danger relax this morning but the warmth continues. Under a sunny sky highs range from near 70 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland. RED FLAG WARNING - Today Until 9 a.m. WIND ADVISORY - Today Until 9 a.m.Clear, calmer and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 84/58Fremont: 83/57Oakland: 80/55Redwood City: 80/56San Francisco: 76/54San Jose: 82/56San Rafael: 87/53Santa Rosa: 86/53TODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesOur cooling sea breeze comes home to the Coast and Bay tomorrow. Temperatures cool nearly 4 to 8 degrees compared to today. Warm weather continues Inland as the sea breeze waits until Wednesday to cool these neighborhoods.Beginning Thursday another offshore breeze event develops and another high fire danger situation likely develops.