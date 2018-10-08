WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now

EMBED </>More Videos

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our Monday begins with a clear sky, breezy hills and a wide spread of temperatures, lower 50s to lower 70s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The breezes and fire danger relax this morning but the warmth continues. Under a sunny sky highs range from near 70 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.

RED FLAG WARNING - Today Until 9 a.m.
WIND ADVISORY - Today Until 9 a.m.

Clear, calmer and cooler tonight with lows in the lower to upper 50s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Tonight's Temperatures
Concord: 84/58
Fremont: 83/57
Oakland: 80/55
Redwood City: 80/56
San Francisco: 76/54
San Jose: 82/56
San Rafael: 87/53
Santa Rosa: 86/53

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Tuesday & Beyond:
Our cooling sea breeze comes home to the Coast and Bay tomorrow. Temperatures cool nearly 4 to 8 degrees compared to today. Warm weather continues Inland as the sea breeze waits until Wednesday to cool these neighborhoods.

Beginning Thursday another offshore breeze event develops and another high fire danger situation likely develops.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Storm Summary: Tuesday
Close call in San Rafael mall as roof collapses during heavy rains
First rain of season triggers chaotic commute in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Former Cal, Stanford professor among 2 awarded Nobel Prize in Economics
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
Brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns home in Solano County
SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area
Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Show More
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
More News