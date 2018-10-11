WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather on the way

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clear skies overnight will give way to a cool to chilly morning Friday. Sunny and warmer weather will end your work week.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight's Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 76
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 70
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 82


Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Inland
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Warmer
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Chilly under Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Warmer with Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Looking ahead to the weekend:

Look for patchy fog along the coast and a slightly stronger sea breeze Saturday, which will bring temperatures down a few degrees. Sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s

