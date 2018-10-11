AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clear skies overnight will give way to a cool to chilly morning Friday. Sunny and warmer weather will end your work week.
Tonight's Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 76
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 70
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 82
Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Inland
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Warmer
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Chilly under Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Warmer with Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to the weekend:
Look for patchy fog along the coast and a slightly stronger sea breeze Saturday, which will bring temperatures down a few degrees. Sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s
