AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Friday:

Patchy dense fog developed in our North Bay Valleys last night. Watch out for low visibility throughout the morning commute. Temperatures range from the lower 40s to middle 50s.Sun, haze and warmer than average temperatures take control of our afternoon hours. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and warm into the middle 80s Inland.Patchy low clouds and fog return tonight along with cool temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 83/51Fremont: 78/52Oakland: 76/53Redwood City: 77/48San Francisco: 71/54San Jose: 80/52San Rafael: 79/50Santa Rosa: 81/45TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesNearly total sunshine and a slightly stronger offshore breeze boost our highs another degree or two. Friday and Saturday will be our warmest afternoons.