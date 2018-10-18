AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Patchy dense fog developed in our North Bay Valleys last night. Watch out for low visibility throughout the morning commute. Temperatures range from the lower 40s to middle 50s.
Sun, haze and warmer than average temperatures take control of our afternoon hours. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and warm into the middle 80s Inland.
Patchy low clouds and fog return tonight along with cool temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/51
Fremont: 78/52
Oakland: 76/53
Redwood City: 77/48
San Francisco: 71/54
San Jose: 80/52
San Rafael: 79/50
Santa Rosa: 81/45
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Friday:
Nearly total sunshine and a slightly stronger offshore breeze boost our highs another degree or two. Friday and Saturday will be our warmest afternoons.
