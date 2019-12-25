AccuWeather: Showers move in tonight, heavy at times after midnight

Showers move in tonight and at times could be heavy especially after midnight. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Christmas Day will continue to see scattered showers with the best chance in the morning. Total rainfall will be less than .75" across the Bay Area. It is a cold Christmas with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
A stretch of dry weather begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa:51
San Francisco: 52
Oakland: 54
San Jose: 55
Concord: 54
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Thursday:
Bright skies and dry conditions return with highs in the mid 50s.
