AccuWeather: Showers move in tonight, heavy at times after midnight

Wednesday and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Thursday:

Showers move in tonight and at times could be heavy especially after midnight. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s.Christmas Day will continue to see scattered showers with the best chance in the morning. Total rainfall will be less than .75" across the Bay Area. It is a cold Christmas with highs only in the low to mid 50s.A stretch of dry weather begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sBright skies and dry conditions return with highs in the mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now