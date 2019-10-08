600,000 customers could be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs; most of Bay Area under watch

Portions of counties that may be impacted include: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
PG&E also announced Monday that they plan to begin public safety power shutoffs in Napa County beginning early Wednesday morning that may extend five days or longer. You can find a map of the affected area here.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, they were notified by PG&E that they will be conducting a shutoff in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette from Wednesday 4:00 a.m. to Thursday 12:00 p.m. If weather conditions do not change they will begin de-energizing the power lines at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
This shutoff is expected to impact 6,516 in Moraga and 7,500 in Lafayette.
The main period of weather risk is early Wednesday morning through Thursday midday. The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E's service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley before spreading into the central areas of the state including most of the Bay Area.
PG&E said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to customers.
PG&E launched a website in August to warn customers about pre-emptive shutoffs. Go here to learn more.
EAST BAY
Some residents in Contra Costa County were surprised because they had no idea that PG&E had plans to cut their power this week.
PG&E has notified Orinda, Lafayette, and Moraga that they will lose power between midnight and 4 AM on Wednesday until at least Thursday afternoon. Officials in Contra Costa County say the lights could be out for three to five days.
Contra Costa County estimates that 120,000 residents could be without electricity-- one of 30 California counties potentially affected by the planned outage.
Chris O'Brien, a Walnut Creek resident, said, "Now hearing that it's everywhere, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm going to go home and charge my computer right now, and hopefully, it will last."
Which is exactly what Contra Costa fire recommends when it comes to electronics-- along with registering for the county warning system and PG&E updates.
"They ought to make sure they have a plan to charge their phones to get them through two, three, four, five days. They can do that with backup batteries, they can go to community centers that PG&E will set up around the county," said Steve Hill of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Remember that gas stations run on electricity too, and most stations don't have back-up generators. So it is best to fill-up now, while the pumps are still on.
Con Fire public information officer, Steve Hill, says they have been planning for months for both fire season and PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff protocol.
Other Counties and agencies are doing the same, including nearby Alameda County.
Oakland Unified School District sent out a warning that 10 of their schools could lose power this week and that plans are in place for robocalls and online notifications.
BART says they do not expect any disruptions to train or station service if power is cut.
NORTH BAY
Cities and Counties in the North Bay are preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs this week. They're warning residents to be prepared.
"It's concerning, I'm gathering up supplies, not as fast as I should perhaps," said Jill Moyer from Santa Rosa.
Moyer was at the Mission Ace Hardware store in eastern Santa Rosa looking for a flashlight. She got an alert, warning that PG&E could shut off the power due to high winds.
There's only one generator left here, owner Mike Pierre has sold 10 in the last two weeks.
"I think the power is going to be shut off, I'm set up with a generator at home," said Pierre.
As a precaution, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa declared states of emergency Monday, to help it better respond to the needs of the community in the event of a widespread shutdown. Residents are being asked to think ahead.
"If you have a medical condition needing electricity, have a backup plan and if you can, go to a friend's or relative's house," said Sonoma County spokesperson Rohish Lal.
The Napa County Sheriff's office Tweeted Monday: "PG&E has announced plans to begin public safety power shutoffs in Napa County beginning early Wednesday morning that may extend five days or longer."
Napa County officials said about 30,000 residents could be impacted. For now, the best advice to them:
"Making sure there's a full tank of gas, making sure you have a solar-powered or crank phone charger, powering up your phone, get cash from the bank," said Molly Rattigan, spokesperson for Napa County.
Rick Niles' home survived the catastrophic Tubbs fire in 2017. His neighbors and friends were not as lucky.
"If it takes shutting it down, I'm all for it what I'm not for is what happened two years ago, nobody is," said Niles.
Now, nobody wants to get caught in the dark.
SOUTH BAY
In the South Bay, potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) could impact 38,000 PG&E customers across Santa Clara County.
This could leave thousands living in San Jose's south or east sides in the dark. A warning from City leaders to those in potential outage zones, "Prepare now."
"First and foremost, we would encourage residents and businesses to prepare for being without power for potentially as long as seven days," Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a Monday afternoon press conference.
Mayor Liccardo, Ray Riordan the Dir. of the Office of Emergency Management, Kip Harkness the Deputy City Manager, and Lori Mitchell the Dir. of San Jose Clean Energy explained the "significant impacts" anticipated in the South Bay.
Liccardo said 67 schools are located within San Jose's potential outage zones. Adding, the City is working with individual school districts to come up with a plan.
Monday's press conference also revealed traffic lights throughout San Jose are not hooked up to emergency power sources. Drivers will need to take extra care without signal lights to mitigate traffic.
In East San Jose, seasonal workers told ABC7 News that any shutoff could shut down business.
At this time of year, businesses like pumpkin patches and holiday haunted houses are usually booming in Northern California's biggest city.
At Tully Road and East Capitol Expressway, creators behind Dead Time Dreams haunted house fear screams could be silenced.
"We run off pole power," Steve Darrough said. "So this show would be immediately shut down."
Darrough admits he has back-up emergency power but fears any issue could lead to a total loss.
"If you put it on a Friday or Saturday night, that's thousands of dollars that would be gone," he explained. "And for a small little haunted house like us, that's the end of the game."
Outside the top haunt, 16 bounce houses, blowers and much more are splitting power between one generator and City power.
ABC Tree Farms Manager, Jason Hanaway said in order to stay open, the looming PSPS would require him to take action ASAP.
"I'm going to get the electrician guy back in to wire more stuff to our generator I suppose," Hanaway said. "That's the only thing we can do."
Campbell resident, Jessica Smith said her home isn't within the potential outage zone. However, preparation is on the back of her mind.
"Every year, we hit up just about every pumpkin patch in this area and let the kids run around and have fun," Smith said. "Makes you think though, I should get a generator."
Meantime, for those needing additional help across the South Bay, PG&E plans to open a Community Resource Center (CRC) at Avaya Stadium on Wednesday.
The CRC will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for the duration of the event. Customers will be provided with information, water, charging stations, and air conditioning.
The City of San Jose has a Power Vulnerability Plan to prepare for and respond to PG&E's PSPS events.
City staff are monitoring the situation and coordinating with the County and PG&E. The City will activate its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday evening.