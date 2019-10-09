North Bay residents upset, hot air balloons continue to fly after no winds develop overnight

At the intersection of Highway 29 & Highway 229 in Napa County the power was out and a battery backup that is supposed to power traffic signals, didn't work. The intersection was left in total darkness. California Highway Patrol officers came to direct traffic during the morning commute. Traffic was backed up for miles in every direction. As of 7:30 a.m. Caltrans crews were seen working to fix the problem.
The outages left many people in the North Bay upset because winds had not developed as expected by PG&E in Napa or Sonoma Counties. In fact, ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony spotted a hot air balloon drifting above Napa County. Business as usual for the area, since the balloons are usually grounded when there are high winds. ABC7 News viewers in Santa Rosa also reported no wind and they questioned the need for the power outages.
