Bay Area gets soaked in second round of storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 125th Annual Luther Burbank Rose Parade in Santa Rosa went on as scheduled Saturday but the rain kept many spectators away and forced about a third of parade entries to cancel-- luckily the community spirit wasn't dampened.
Ponchos and umbrellas replaced Pomp and Circumstance at this year's Commencement at U.C. Berkeley. The rain started, just after graduates, parents and friends took their seats inside Memorial stadium. A speaker told the crowd to hang in there.
"We will get thru this rain, in Glory," said a commencement speaker.
Umbrellas are normally not allowed inside the stadium but Cal officials made an exception, even if that umbrella was a hat like the one Aaron Steger wore.
"I'm absolutely ready for the weather, you gotta stay prepared in Berkeley, never know what might happen," said Steger.
A rainy trip across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco found lots of umbrellas on the Embarcadero and a small crowd at the Ferry Building's weekend farmer's market.
"I felt sorry for the farmers who came far," said Rene Charnas from San Francisco.
The 40,000 registered runners for this year's Bay to Breakers race picked up their t-shirts and 'bibs' at Pier 35 for Sunday's event which is scheduled to go on, rain or shine.
"If you're gonna run, you're gonna run, rain doesn't affect me, other people might be different," said Winston, a runner from San Francisco.
Race officials say due to the possibility of thunderstorms, the race corral at the starting line will open at 630 am instead of 6 am in the interest of public safety, The race is still scheduled to start at 8 am.
